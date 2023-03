The Batutulis is an inscribed stone dedicated to Sri Baduga Maharaja (1482–1521), a Pajajaran king credited with great mystical power. The stone is housed in a small shrine visited by pilgrims – remove your shoes and pay a small donation before entering. Batutulis is 2.5km south of the botanical gardens, almost opposite the former home of Sukarno. His request to be buried here was ignored by Suharto, who wanted the former president’s grave far from the capital.