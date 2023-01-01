Gong Workshop

In business for around 200 years, this family-run operation is one of the few remaining gongsmiths in Java, where you can see gamelan instruments smelted over a charcoal fire by hand. It's a fascinating insight into what goes into producing such beautiful music. A few pricey gongs and wayang golek puppets are on sale.

The small backyard factory is a 15-minute walk southwest of the botanical gardens. There are no set opening hours and people are likely to be working at any time between around 7am and 6pm. A donation of 20,000Rp to 30,000Rp is appropriate.