Surabaya

People driving in a rishka through Surabaya

Overview

Surabaya is like a bottle of wine: it gets better the more you get to know it. Give it time and you'll discover that Surabaya has many quixotic corners of interest. Its historic Arab Quarter is a fascinating labyrinth of lanes, and the city has one of Indonesia’s biggest Chinatowns and some interesting, though disintegrating, Dutch colonial buildings.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • House of Sampoerna

    House of Sampoerna

    Surabaya

    Undoubtedly the city’s best-presented attraction, the House of Sampoerna is home to one of Indonesia’s most famous kretek cigarette manufacturers (now…

  • Mesjid Ampel

    Mesjid Ampel

    Surabaya

    The Mesjid Ampel is the most sacred mosque in Surabaya. While non-Muslims aren't allowed to enter the mosque itself, the souk-style streets surrounding it…

  • Masjid al Akbar

    Masjid al Akbar

    Surabaya

    Perhaps the most impressive modern mosque in Indonesia. You'll probably get a glimpse of Masjid al Akbar's magnificent array of bulbous watery-turquoise…

  • Jembatan Merah

    Jembatan Merah

    Surabaya

    Originally the old city was divided along ethnic lines, with Europeans on the west side of the Kali Mas river and Chinese, Arabs and Javanese on the east…

  • Monumen Kapal Selam

    Monumen Kapal Selam

    Surabaya

    Surabaya’s foremost stretch of renovated waterside real estate centres on the iron hulk that is Pasopati, a massive Russian submarine commissioned into…

  • Kong Co Kong Tik Cun Ong Temple

    Kong Co Kong Tik Cun Ong Temple

    Surabaya

    The highly evocative Kong Co Kong Tik Cun Ong delivers a blast of unfiltered culture. The primarily Buddhist complex (with dashes of Confucian and Taoist…

  • Governor's Residence

    Governor's Residence

    Surabaya

    A holdover from the early 20th century, the former governor's residence, with its front porch colonnade and touches of gold paint, fronts an expanse of…

  • Pasar Pabean

    Pasar Pabean

    Surabaya

    Pasar Pabean is a sprawling, darkly lit market, which links the Chinese and Arab Quarters, where you can buy everything from Madurese chickens to Chinese…

