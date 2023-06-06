Semarang

Semarang, Indonesia. August 22th 2019 : Gedung Marba, Marba Building in Old City Area ( Kota Lama ), tourist destination in Semarang ; Shutterstock ID 2044630298; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Destination

Shutterstock / tyasindayanti

Overview

Steamy Semarang, with its giant port, rapidly developing city centre and affluent outskirts, is home to a large Chinese population whose influence on local life is evident in the city's culture and cuisine. The inner core of the city dates back to the Dutch colonial period and many of the old buildings from this era are being renovated. When complete, this old quarter will no doubt become the focus of a visit for most travelers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Old City

    Old City

    Semarang

    Semarang’s atmospheric old quarter, often referred to by its Dutch name, the Outstadt, is well worth investigating. Until recently, most of the area’s…

  • Gedung Batu

    Gedung Batu

    Semarang

    This huge Chinese temple complex, 5km southwest of the city centre, comprises three main temple buildings and many smaller structures that date back to…

  • Lawang Sewu

    Lawang Sewu

    Semarang

    Semarang's most famous landmark, Lawang Sewu ('Thousand Doors'), comprises two colossal colonial buildings that were one of the headquarters of the…

  • Chinatown

    Chinatown

    Semarang

    Semarang’s Chinatown is well worth investigating, particularly around the riverside Gang Lombok. With temples, pagodas, shop houses, jade jewellers,…

  • Ronggowarsito Museum

    Ronggowarsito Museum

    Semarang

    This large provincial museum houses an interesting collection of antiquities, crafts including batik and wayang puppets, and assorted fossils and curios…

  • Simpang Lima

    Simpang Lima

    Semarang

    While Jl Pemuda, Semarang's premier boulevard in Dutch times, remains an important artery and shopping street, Simpang Lima is the sociable hub of modern…

  • Jamu Nyonya Meneer

    Jamu Nyonya Meneer

    Semarang

    This factory, near the bus terminal, is one of two outlets in Semarang that produces jamu, a herbal medicine that has been highly sought-after for…

  • Jamu Jago

    Jamu Jago

    Semarang

    Jamu Jago, 6km south of the city on the Ambarawa road, is a large manufacturer of the herbal medicine for which Semarang is famous. The outlet offers…

