While Jl Pemuda, Semarang's premier boulevard in Dutch times, remains an important artery and shopping street, Simpang Lima is the sociable hub of modern Semarang. This grassy 'square' is surrounded by cinema complexes and modern malls. Crowds congregate here in the evenings and wander past shops displaying consumer items that remain beyond the reach of many, though this doesn't seem to dent their enthusiasm for the bright lights of the big city.