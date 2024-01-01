Mesjid Besar

Semarang

Facing the Pasar Johar market, Semarang's Grand Mosque is the main, although obviously far from the only, focus of worship in the city.

  • Old City

    Old City

    0.45 MILES

    Semarang’s atmospheric old quarter, often referred to by its Dutch name, the Outstadt, is well worth investigating. Until recently, most of the area’s…

  • Ambarawa Train Station Museum

    Ambarawa Train Station Museum

    20.19 MILES

    Fans of vintage railways will love this museum, located in the premises of the old Koening Willem I station, a couple of kilometres outside of town on the…

  • Gedung Batu

    Gedung Batu

    2.33 MILES

    This huge Chinese temple complex, 5km southwest of the city centre, comprises three main temple buildings and many smaller structures that date back to…

  • Mesjid Agung

    Mesjid Agung

    15.82 MILES

    Demak’s venerable Mesjid Agung (circa 1466), notable for its triple-tiered roof, is Java's oldest mosque and one of the archipelago’s foremost Muslim…

  • Lawang Sewu

    Lawang Sewu

    1.14 MILES

    Semarang's most famous landmark, Lawang Sewu ('Thousand Doors'), comprises two colossal colonial buildings that were one of the headquarters of the…

  • Chinatown

    Chinatown

    0.36 MILES

    Semarang’s Chinatown is well worth investigating, particularly around the riverside Gang Lombok. With temples, pagodas, shop houses, jade jewellers,…

  • Ronggowarsito Museum

    Ronggowarsito Museum

    2.81 MILES

    This large provincial museum houses an interesting collection of antiquities, crafts including batik and wayang puppets, and assorted fossils and curios…

  • Simpang Lima

    Simpang Lima

    1.23 MILES

    While Jl Pemuda, Semarang's premier boulevard in Dutch times, remains an important artery and shopping street, Simpang Lima is the sociable hub of modern…

