The mosque and tomb of Ratu Kali Nyamat, the great warrior-queen, are in Mantingan, 4km south of Jepara. Kali Nyamat twice laid siege to Portugal’s Melaka stronghold in the latter part of the 16th century. The mosque, dating back to 1549, was restored some years ago and the tomb lies to the side of it. It's noted for its Hindu-style embellishments and medallions.

Minibuses depart from the Jepara bus terminal and stop outside the mosque (3000Rp).