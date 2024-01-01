Benteng VOC

Over the last 50 years, the stonework of this once-substantial fort has been pillaged, but the site has good views across town to the Java Sea. The small leafy hilltop is something of a lovers' lane these days, although veterans occasionally visit the cemetery nearby; this is the last resting place of a few Dutch colonials.
18.87 MILES
From the courtyards behind the mesjid (mosque), a palm-lined path leads to the imposing tomb of the Muslim saint Sunan Kudus, shrouded behind a curtain of…
21.33 MILES
Demak’s venerable Mesjid Agung (circa 1466), notable for its triple-tiered roof, is Java's oldest mosque and one of the archipelago’s foremost Muslim…
0.22 MILES
On the north side of Jepara's attractive alun-alun, this museum is dedicated to one of Indonesia’s most celebrated women. One room is devoted to Kartini…
18.87 MILES
This beautiful old mosque, built in 1549 by Sunan Kudus, is famous for its red-brick menara (minaret). This minaret may have originally been the…
29.47 MILES
This factory, near the bus terminal, is one of two outlets in Semarang that produces jamu, a herbal medicine that has been highly sought-after for…
1.05 MILES
This character-filled fish and produce market is housed in some old Dutch godowns (warehouses) on a bridge close to the sea. The main attraction is really…
1.51 MILES
Close to the ferry port, this is Jepara's most popular beach. With funfair rides, souvenir stalls, tethered goats, shell shops and mosques, it's a good…
2.48 MILES
Jepara has some fine white-sand beaches, including Pantai Bandengan, 7km northeast of town. It's one of the best beaches on the north coast – an arc of…
