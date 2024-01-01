Benteng VOC

Central Java

Over the last 50 years, the stonework of this once-substantial fort has been pillaged, but the site has good views across town to the Java Sea. The small leafy hilltop is something of a lovers' lane these days, although veterans occasionally visit the cemetery nearby; this is the last resting place of a few Dutch colonials.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sunan Kudus Tomb

    Sunan Kudus Tomb

    18.87 MILES

    From the courtyards behind the mesjid (mosque), a palm-lined path leads to the imposing tomb of the Muslim saint Sunan Kudus, shrouded behind a curtain of…

  • Mesjid Agung

    Mesjid Agung

    21.33 MILES

    Demak’s venerable Mesjid Agung (circa 1466), notable for its triple-tiered roof, is Java's oldest mosque and one of the archipelago’s foremost Muslim…

  • Museum RA Kartini

    Museum RA Kartini

    0.22 MILES

    On the north side of Jepara's attractive alun-alun, this museum is dedicated to one of Indonesia’s most celebrated women. One room is devoted to Kartini…

  • Mesjid Al-Manar

    Mesjid Al-Manar

    18.87 MILES

    This beautiful old mosque, built in 1549 by Sunan Kudus, is famous for its red-brick menara (minaret). This minaret may have originally been the…

  • Jamu Nyonya Meneer

    Jamu Nyonya Meneer

    29.47 MILES

    This factory, near the bus terminal, is one of two outlets in Semarang that produces jamu, a herbal medicine that has been highly sought-after for…

  • Market Apung

    Market Apung

    1.05 MILES

    This character-filled fish and produce market is housed in some old Dutch godowns (warehouses) on a bridge close to the sea. The main attraction is really…

  • Pantai Kartini

    Pantai Kartini

    1.51 MILES

    Close to the ferry port, this is Jepara's most popular beach. With funfair rides, souvenir stalls, tethered goats, shell shops and mosques, it's a good…

  • Pantai Bandengan

    Pantai Bandengan

    2.48 MILES

    Jepara has some fine white-sand beaches, including Pantai Bandengan, 7km northeast of town. It's one of the best beaches on the north coast – an arc of…

