Jepara has some fine white-sand beaches, including Pantai Bandengan, 7km northeast of town. It's one of the best beaches on the north coast – an arc of gently shelving white sand, which is beautiful at sunset. The main public section is littered, but just a short walk along this gives way to clean sand, clear water and safe swimming. A bemo (minibus; 5000Rp) to here can be hailed from Jl Pattimura in Jepara.

On weekdays you may have to charter a whole bemo (around 35,000Rp).