Museum RA Kartini

On the north side of Jepara's attractive alun-alun, this museum is dedicated to one of Indonesia’s most celebrated women. One room is devoted to Kartini and contains portraits and memorabilia of this pioneer of women's rights and her family. Other rooms contain assorted archaeological findings, including a yoni and lingam, local art and artefacts, such as fine woodcarvings and ceramics. There’s also a 16m skeleton of a whale. Troso weaving is for sale in the gift shop (from 130,000Rp).