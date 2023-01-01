Pantai Kartini

Close to the ferry port, this is Jepara's most popular beach. With funfair rides, souvenir stalls, tethered goats, shell shops and mosques, it's a good place to relax in the company of locals on leave. Boats are available for rent (from around 180,000Rp return) to nearby Pulau Panjang, which has excellent white-sand beaches. Permandian also has the Kura Kura Ocean Park (admission 12,500Rp, open 9am to 4pm); occupying a giant turtle-shaped concrete structure, it contains a modest aquarium.