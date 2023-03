From the courtyards behind the mesjid (mosque), a palm-lined path leads to the imposing tomb of the Muslim saint Sunan Kudus, shrouded behind a curtain of lace. The narrow doorway, draped with heavy gold-embroidered curtains, leads to an inner chamber and the grave. It makes a particularly impressive sight when lit up at night, and energised by the faith of pilgrims. A generous sense of welcome is extended to curious non-Muslims.