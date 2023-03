This large provincial museum houses an interesting collection of antiquities, crafts including batik and wayang puppets, and assorted fossils and curios collected from all over Central Java. The most interesting exhibit is a recycled stone panel from the Mantingan mosque (near Jepara) – one side shows Islamic motifs, while the reverse shows the original Hindu-Buddhist scene. It’s approximately 2km before the airport.

Javanese dance displays are held here on Friday morning.