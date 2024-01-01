Semarang Harbour

Semarang

Semarang harbour is worth a look to see the pinisi (schooners) and other traditional oceangoing vessels that dock at Tambak Lorok.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Old City

    Old City

    1.23 MILES

    Semarang’s atmospheric old quarter, often referred to by its Dutch name, the Outstadt, is well worth investigating. Until recently, most of the area’s…

  • Sunan Kudus Tomb

    Sunan Kudus Tomb

    29.89 MILES

    From the courtyards behind the mesjid (mosque), a palm-lined path leads to the imposing tomb of the Muslim saint Sunan Kudus, shrouded behind a curtain of…

  • Ambarawa Train Station Museum

    Ambarawa Train Station Museum

    21.7 MILES

    Fans of vintage railways will love this museum, located in the premises of the old Koening Willem I station, a couple of kilometres outside of town on the…

  • Gedung Batu

    Gedung Batu

    3.56 MILES

    This huge Chinese temple complex, 5km southwest of the city centre, comprises three main temple buildings and many smaller structures that date back to…

  • Mesjid Agung

    Mesjid Agung

    15.38 MILES

    Demak’s venerable Mesjid Agung (circa 1466), notable for its triple-tiered roof, is Java's oldest mosque and one of the archipelago’s foremost Muslim…

  • Lawang Sewu

    Lawang Sewu

    2.45 MILES

    Semarang's most famous landmark, Lawang Sewu ('Thousand Doors'), comprises two colossal colonial buildings that were one of the headquarters of the…

  • Chinatown

    Chinatown

    1.67 MILES

    Semarang’s Chinatown is well worth investigating, particularly around the riverside Gang Lombok. With temples, pagodas, shop houses, jade jewellers,…

  • Mesjid Al-Manar

    Mesjid Al-Manar

    29.89 MILES

    This beautiful old mosque, built in 1549 by Sunan Kudus, is famous for its red-brick menara (minaret). This minaret may have originally been the…

Nearby Semarang attractions

1. Semarang Gallery

1.2 MILES

In the middle of the old quarter, this wonderful art gallery occupies an old Dutch warehouse and is dedicated to Indonesian contemporary art. Some of the…

3. Gereja Blenduk

1.28 MILES

Built in 1753, this elegant church is graced with a huge cupola and marks the centre of the old colonial quarter of Semarang. The interior sports a…

4. Mesjid Besar

1.51 MILES

Facing the Pasar Johar market, Semarang's Grand Mosque is the main, although obviously far from the only, focus of worship in the city.

5. Tay Kak Sie Temple

1.63 MILES

This brightly painted temple, with its elaborate tiled roofs decorated with dragons, dates back to 1746 and remains an active place of worship. Two…

7. Jamu Nyonya Meneer

2.09 MILES

This factory, near the bus terminal, is one of two outlets in Semarang that produces jamu, a herbal medicine that has been highly sought-after for…

