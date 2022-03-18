East Java

East Java (Jawa Timur) is a wild, rolling region of dizzying peaks, smoking volcanoes and unspoilt panoramas. Dotted across this landscape you'll discover ancient temples being swallowed by a riot of vegetation, national parks where growls, barks, and squawks echo from the undergrowth, and stunning beaches with world-class surfing.

  • Trowulan Museum

    Trowulan Museum

    East Java

    One kilometre from the main Surabaya–Solo road, the impressive Trowulan Museum houses superb examples of Majapahit sculpture and pottery from East Java…

  • Kawah Ijen

    Kawah Ijen

    East Java

    The Ijen plateau's most extraordinary sight is the magnificent turquoise sulphur lake of Kawah Ijen. A night hike to the crater in which the lake boils…

  • Makam Bung Karno

    Makam Bung Karno

    East Java

    At Sentul, 2km north of the town centre, former president Sukarno’s grave is marked by a massive black stone and an elaborate monument of columns and…

  • House of Sampoerna

    House of Sampoerna

    Surabaya

    Undoubtedly the city’s best-presented attraction, the House of Sampoerna is home to one of Indonesia’s most famous kretek cigarette manufacturers (now…

  • Candi Singosari

    Candi Singosari

    East Java

    Situated right in the village of Singosari, 12km north of Malang, this temple stands 500m off the main Malang–Surabaya road. One of the last monuments…

  • Panataran Hindu Temples

    Panataran Hindu Temples

    East Java

    The Hindu temples at Panataran (locally called 'Penataran') are the largest intact Majapahit temples, and the finest examples of ancient East Javanese…

  • Candi Sumberawan

    Candi Sumberawan

    East Java

    This small, squat Buddhist stupa lies in the terraced, cultivated foothills of Gunung Arjuna, about 5km northwest of Singosari. It was built to…

  • Pulau Tabuhan

    Pulau Tabuhan

    East Java

    A droplet of creamy white sand, topped with a tuft of scrub, this tiny island set offshore from Java, nearly halfway to Bali, is surrounded by a ring of…

