One kilometre from the main Surabaya–Solo road, the impressive Trowulan Museum houses superb examples of Majapahit sculpture and pottery from East Java. Pride of place is held by the splendid statue of Kediri’s King Airlangga as Vishnu astride a huge Garuda, taken from Belahan. It should be your first port of call for an understanding of Trowulan and Majapahit history, and it includes descriptions of the other ancient ruins in East Java.

Don't miss the masses of large stone sculptures behind the museum and, a short way beyond them, the covered archaeological dig site. There you'll see the foundations of further buildings emerging slowly out of the earth.