Sumber Brantas

East Java

The small village of Sumber Brantas, far above Selekta resort, and in a gorgeous misty mountain setting, is at the source of the Sungai Brantas (Brantas River). From here you can walk 2km to Air Panas Cangar, hot springs high in the mountains surrounded by forest and mist.

