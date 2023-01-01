Songgoriti, 3km west of Batu, has well-known hot springs and a small, ancient Hindu temple on the grounds of the Hotel Air Panas Songgoriti. The temple, which dates back to the 9th century, was once much larger, and today all you see is the very top part. Most of the temple is thought to be buried below.

Nearby, Pasar Wisata is a tourist market selling mostly apples, bonsai plants and volcanic stone mortars and pestles, which make for an unusual and surprisingly light-weight souvenir. The waterfall Air Terjun Cubanrondo is 5km southwest of Songgoriti.