Malang’s most impressive museum isn’t actually a museum at all, but a hotel: the boutique, four-star Hotel Tugu Malang, a showcase for its owner, arguably Indonesia's foremost collector of Asian art and antiquities. English-speaking tours are available all day, but aim for evening for candlelight ambience; it's complimentary for guests staying here, while admission for nonguests is redeemable against restaurant orders.

The exhibits include 10th-century ceramics, jade carvings from the 13th century, Ming dynasty porcelain, Qing dynasty wood carvings and even the complete facade of a Chinese temple.