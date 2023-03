Malang has some wonderful colonial architecture. Just northwest of the centre, Jl Besar Ijen is Malang’s millionaires' row, a boulevard lined with elegant whitewashed mansions from the Dutch era. Many have been substantially renovated, but there’s still much to admire. On Sunday mornings it's closed to traffic and a market is set up along here; in late May it becomes the setting for the city's huge Malang Kembali festival.