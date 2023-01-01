Perhaps the most impressive modern mosque in Indonesia. You'll probably get a glimpse of Masjid al Akbar's magnificent array of bulbous watery-turquoise-tiled domes as you exit the city. Staff are happy to show visitors around and will accompany you up the elevator to the top of the freestanding ottoman-style minaret, which offers spectacular views.

Take any bus heading for the main bus terminal, ask for the mosque and you'll be dropped off on Jl Ahmad Yani, 1km from the building. From here you can walk through quiet residential streets or take a becak. A taxi from central Surabaya is around 50,000Rp. The traffic can be terrible.