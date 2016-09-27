Welcome to Ipoh
Start with the old town's charismatic laneways, lined with period buildings that house cafes and shops, with the occasional flash of street art brightening weathered corners. South of here, Ipoh's Little India has glittering shops and excellent places to eat. East of the river in Ipoh's new town, a cluster of canteens serve up regional classics like ayam tauge (chicken and beansprouts), Ipoh's famous white coffee, and creamy beancurd pudding. Directly north, alongside the shiny Parade shopping mall, are upmarket hotels and a scattering of bars. It's an exciting place for an urban interlude, as well as a convenient gateway for travel to the Cameron Highlands.
Kampar River 2-Hour Water Tubing Experience From Gopeng
Our driver and professional guide will pick you up at Gopeng Toll Exit Plaza (Exit 135) or Gopeng Town then head to Ulu River Lodge. Upon arrival, you will need to sign a liability form and safe keep your belonging. Your instructor will provide a safety briefing before we start our river tubing adventure.Jump into your tube and begin the relaxing float down the languid portion of river. Look for local wildlife along the banks of the river as you glide by. This fun and exciting tour is a safe water activity, which includes calm water drifting, small rapids and some beautiful scenery. The whole journey will cover a distance of 7km and take approximately 1.5- 2 hours to complete. At the end of the tour, you will arrive at Kampung Jahang where the adventure will finish will a delicious local lunch or high-tea. This tour is a great introduction to river tubing. It’s a hands on adventure and safe water activity, with beautiful scenery and surrounds.
Private Tour: Ipoh Food Tour from Kuala Lumpur
Meet your guide at KL Sentral railway station in Kuala Lumpur and board an express train to begin your full-day tour. The 2.5-hour train ride takes you north to Ipoh; once a thriving commercial center during the tin-mining boom of the 19th century, the charming town now serves up local favorites at food stalls, food courts and restaurants.Start your culinary adventure with a stroll through Ipoh’s streets in search of breakfast. Follow your guide on foot and savor the best food available, from Ipoh sar hor fun (rice noodles served with sweet sauce) to melt-in-your-mouth kaya puffs (flaky pastry filled with egg jam).On a short heritage walking tour, visit historical buildings constructed during the British colonial era. See landmarks such as the Ipoh Railway Station, the stately Ipoh Town Hall — built across the street in 1916 — and the Birch Memorial Clock Tower.Take a break and sip a cup of Ipoh’s freshly brewed, aromatic white coffee before heading 3 miles (5 km) north of town to Gunung Lang. This recreational park features a gorgeous lake situated amid limestone outcroppings. Located a short distance away is Perak Tong, a cave temple that houses more than 40 Buddha statues, including a 42-foot-high (13-meter) centerpiece. If you climb the 385 steep steps to the top you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of the surrounding countryside — a photographer’s heaven!Stop by Kellie's Castle to see the unfinished mansion perched atop a hill where it was built on a former rubber estate in Perak, before returning to Ipoh for lunch.Continue your food tour on a walk to local markets and hawkers stalls, feasting on Malay dishes served up with white rice. Enjoy favorites such as barbecued fish marinated in a savory sauce; chili chicken; locally grown vegetables authentically cooked using coconut, shrimp or chili paste; curry noodles; barbecued pork; dim sum; and fried green onions. After tasting some sweet treats such as cendol — a traditional dessert made from shaved ice, coconut milk, green starched noodles and sugar — stop by a nearby pamelo farm to sample this citrus fruit native to Southeast Asia.Visit a kacang putih factory to sample a variety of these popular snacks, including fried beans, crispy tapioca chips and murukku (savory, crunchy twists made from rice), which are original to Ipoh and shipped worldwide. Learn how the industry began in the 1940s from just six families who settled in the city from South India.Your final stop is the Ipoh Central Market (Pasar Besar Ipoh), located at the UTC (Urban Transformation Centre). Walk through this local wet market for a look at food stalls, from produce vendors to fish mongers, before returning to Kuala Lumpur by train, accompanied by your guide.
Private Tour: Ipoh Full Day Historic Tour
Your one-day historical tour of Ipoh including breakfast starts with complimentary pickup from any location of your choice within Ipoh city. Breakfast with a local favorite bowl of authentic Ipoh signature noodle called "Kai See Hor Fun", prepared with chicken broth that takes more than 8 hours to prepare! With a satisfied stomach, we now stretch our leg for the Ipoh Heritage Trail in the Ipoh old town. Admire the old heritage buildings as we start from the famous Ipoh Railway Station, clock tower, the banks, the old entertainment hub and the wall murals. Get to know interesting facts of this old mining town and the emergence of the famous “Concubine Lanes”, stories about the colonial and emergency times during WW2 & Malayan Emergency due to Malayan Communist Party (MCP), and how it became the capital city of Perak. Stop by a traditional pastry shop known for their fresh daily made "Heong Peng" literally means “fragrant pastries”. Probably the last remaining bakery that kept on to its roots hand making and uses coconut husk to heat up the oven. Those who possess sharp taste buds will surely tell the difference as it does taste significantly better with a faint smell of coconut which lacks in those baked with modern electric ovens. With its very limited supplies, it’s up to your luck if you will be able to grab a pack back home! Next will be Sam Poh Tong, a temple built in a cave. As you step into the compound, you will be greeted by the serene Chinese style landscape garden with fishes, turtles, and birds probably from the natural limestone hills around! As we head into the cave temple passing through the praying site, there is a hidden courtyard surrounded by mountains with a turtle pond where you can purchase vegetable to feed the hundreds of hungry tortoise and turtles set free by devotees long time ago. Continue to the magnificent Kek Lok Tong and admire its intricate stalactites & stalagmites. Be amazed by the cave, but don’t rush in just yet, follow your guide for an introduction of the cave, letting you know the formation and the creatures created by nature hidden all around you. 30 minutes drive away lies the spooky Kellie's Castle (admission ticket included), an unfinished mansion of an eccentric Scottish planter will be our last stop. This castle with combined Scottish, Moorish and Indian architecture were built by craftsmen from Madras India and all the bricks and marble were imported from India. Do follow your guide as there are some little facts and hidden secrets lying around which is not shown on the information board. Before we send you back, get some great Ipoh secrets tips from our knowledgeable guide about what more you can see and do in Ipoh.
Small-Group Cameron Highlands Countryside Tour
The journey begins after a pickup from your hotel with the first stop at the Rose Valley, one of the most famous tourist spots in the highlands, where you'll see a wide range of colorful blooming roses. The next destination will bring you to the BOH, Sungei Palas Tea plantation. A short stop will be made at one of the view points of the 'Giant Green carpet of Malaysia'. Here, your guide will explain the history, the planting, and the methods of tea harvesting. After the commentary stop, a short drive will bring you to one of the oldest tea factories in Malaysia. Here, a tour of the factory will be conducted by your guide, after which a short walk will take to the souvenir shop where you will be fascinated by the wide range of tea offered here. A tea break will be given at the Tea'ria. The journey continues to a strawberry farm where may witness how strawberries being planted using a hydroponics method. You can also savor fresh strawberries with cream, fresh strawberry juice, fresh strawberry milk shake and ice cream (at own expense). The next stop will be at the Butterfly Garden to observe many beautiful species of butterflies including the renowned Raja Brooke's birdwing. After, proceed for a honey bee farm where a short commentary will be given on bees. A short walk will take you to the famous Market Square where fresh locally produced vegetables, flowers and fruits could be purchased (at own expense). Finally, your guide will lead you to the last stop of the tour, the Sam Poh Buddhist Temple, which is more than 50 years old. At the end of the tour you will be transferred back you hotel.
Cameron Highlands: Mossy Forest Discovery
The journey begins with a short annotations stop at the Sungai Palas Tea Plantation which is one of the largest plantation in South East Asia before drive up to the highest peak of Cameron Highlands. Mount Brinchang locate at height of 6666 feet above sea level.Climb up the viewing tower where you will be amazed with magnificent view of the surrounding area with fresh and cool air.An interpretive trek into Mossy Forest will reveal some of the exotic montage floras such as carnivorous Pitcher Plant, wild Ginger, Primitive Ferns and Wild Orchids.Moreover you can learn some basic forest survival techniques and other native plants from our experience guide (mossy forest also known as the cloudy forest where usually enveloped in mist and gives you a feeling like you're in a fairy tale land).A short drive down from the mountain will bring you to the Oldest Tea Factory in Malaysia. Here a tour of the factory will be conducted by factory guide. have a cup of Tea at The '"Ummph" Tea Cafe, where you will be fascinated by the wide range of tea offered with panoramic view of the plantation. Finally our guide will lead you to the last stop of the tour which is Butterfly Farm. Here you can observe some beautiful species of butterflies including the renowned Raja Brooke and various kinds of insects and snakes.
Cameron Highlands Sunrise Discovery and Morning Tea Tour
Gunung Brinchang (Mount brinchang) is the highest peak in Cameron Highlands in Malaysia at 2030m above sea-level. It provides a stunning view of the sunrise. Walk up a watch tower with fresh cool wind blowing sea-level. It provides a stunning view of the sunrise. Witness the sun sneaking a peek through the clouds and casting its light directly on the mountains to mark the start of a new day. Not too far from the peak of Gunung Brinchang is Mossy Forest, a forest full of moss formed because of the constant mist and moisture from the low lying clouds. Next proceed to Sungai palas Boh Tea Plantation for a introduction on Tea processing and sip on a cup of morning Tea.