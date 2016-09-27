Private Tour: Ipoh Full Day Historic Tour

Your one-day historical tour of Ipoh including breakfast starts with complimentary pickup from any location of your choice within Ipoh city. Breakfast with a local favorite bowl of authentic Ipoh signature noodle called "Kai See Hor Fun", prepared with chicken broth that takes more than 8 hours to prepare! With a satisfied stomach, we now stretch our leg for the Ipoh Heritage Trail in the Ipoh old town. Admire the old heritage buildings as we start from the famous Ipoh Railway Station, clock tower, the banks, the old entertainment hub and the wall murals. Get to know interesting facts of this old mining town and the emergence of the famous “Concubine Lanes”, stories about the colonial and emergency times during WW2 & Malayan Emergency due to Malayan Communist Party (MCP), and how it became the capital city of Perak. Stop by a traditional pastry shop known for their fresh daily made "Heong Peng" literally means “fragrant pastries”. Probably the last remaining bakery that kept on to its roots hand making and uses coconut husk to heat up the oven. Those who possess sharp taste buds will surely tell the difference as it does taste significantly better with a faint smell of coconut which lacks in those baked with modern electric ovens. With its very limited supplies, it’s up to your luck if you will be able to grab a pack back home! Next will be Sam Poh Tong, a temple built in a cave. As you step into the compound, you will be greeted by the serene Chinese style landscape garden with fishes, turtles, and birds probably from the natural limestone hills around! As we head into the cave temple passing through the praying site, there is a hidden courtyard surrounded by mountains with a turtle pond where you can purchase vegetable to feed the hundreds of hungry tortoise and turtles set free by devotees long time ago. Continue to the magnificent Kek Lok Tong and admire its intricate stalactites & stalagmites. Be amazed by the cave, but don’t rush in just yet, follow your guide for an introduction of the cave, letting you know the formation and the creatures created by nature hidden all around you. 30 minutes drive away lies the spooky Kellie's Castle (admission ticket included), an unfinished mansion of an eccentric Scottish planter will be our last stop. This castle with combined Scottish, Moorish and Indian architecture were built by craftsmen from Madras India and all the bricks and marble were imported from India. Do follow your guide as there are some little facts and hidden secrets lying around which is not shown on the information board. Before we send you back, get some great Ipoh secrets tips from our knowledgeable guide about what more you can see and do in Ipoh.