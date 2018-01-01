Firefly Watching Tour in Kota Bharu

Our driver will pick you up from your hotel around 7am in Kota Bharu city area and head to our village. Upon arrival, your guide will provide a short briefing and life jacket before you embark on our fast boat (20 minutes cruise) or kayak (1 hour cruise).Your professional guide will explain and share with you some information about the fireflies while viewing their luminous flashes of light from the trees. This scintillating display of fireflies portrays an image of a flashing Christmas tree. Please note that the chances to see the firefly is depending on the weather and is beyond our control. The skilled local oarsmen make this experience a memorable and unforgettable one.Please note that our fast boat can cater for maximum 8 passengers and kayak for maximum 2 adult with 1 children, price are same for both fast boat and kayak cruise.