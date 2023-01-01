Kota Bharu’s main beach was once known as Pantai Cinta Berahi, or the Beach of Passionate Love. In keeping with Islamic sensibilities, it’s now known as Pantai Cahaya Bulan or Moonlight Beach. Most people call it 'PCB'. Erosion events have seen the installation of a concrete breakwater, but PCB’s sandy sprawl is still worth considering for a seafood lunch.

The road leading to PCB is quite pretty, especially by bicycle, and there are batik shops and workshops along the way. To get here by public transport, take bus 10 (RM2) from behind Kampung Kraftangan in Kota Bharu. Buses also leave from the Central Bus Station.