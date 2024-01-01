The pale-yellow building, constructed in 1939, was the crown prince’s palace until it was donated to the state. Now a museum, the richly furnished rooms give a surprisingly intimate insight into royal life, with family photos and personal belongings scattered among the fine china, chintzy sofas and the late sultan’s collection of hats.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.11 MILES
Kota Bharu’s main beach was once known as Pantai Cinta Berahi, or the Beach of Passionate Love. In keeping with Islamic sensibilities, it’s now known as…
0.72 MILES
Local cultural events, including gasing uri (top-spinning), silat (a Malay martial art), kite-making, drumming and shadow-puppet shows are held regularly…
0.12 MILES
Built in 1912 for the Mercantile Bank of India, the Bank Kerapu building was the first stone structure built in Kelantan. During WWII it was the HQ of the…
0.05 MILES
Kota Bharu’s best museum focuses on Kelantanese ritual and crafts. It's housed in a beautiful chocolate-brown building that dates back to 1887 and is…
4.62 MILES
Wat Maisuwankiri, near the village of Kampung Bukit Tanah, boasts a ‘floating temple’, a richly decorated dragon boat surrounded by a murky moat.
0.1 MILES
Muzium Islam occupies an old villa once known as Serambi Mekah (Verandah to Mecca) – a reference to its days as Kelantan’s first school of Islamic…
0.06 MILES
This handicraft market, a touristy affair opposite Istana Batu, has a one-room museum with displays of woodcarving, batik-making and other crafts.
0.5 MILES
Next to the tourist information centre, this is the official state museum. The exhibits on Kelantan’s history and culture are interesting, but the…
Nearby Kota Bharu attractions
0.05 MILES
