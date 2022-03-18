Shop
©Zairo/Shutterstock
The northernmost major city in Malaysia is also one of its most devoutly Muslim and it is deeply grounded in traditional Malay heritage. Kota Bharu has all the energy of a midsized city with the compact feel and friendly vibe of a small town. There are excellent markets and ample opportunities to taste superb local cuisine. There is also a good spread of accommodation options from backpacker hostels to business hotels. This is a logical overnight stop between Thailand and the resort islands of neighbouring Terengganu: Perhentian and Redang.
Kota Bharu
Kota Bharu’s main beach was once known as Pantai Cinta Berahi, or the Beach of Passionate Love. In keeping with Islamic sensibilities, it’s now known as…
Kota Bharu
Local cultural events, including gasing uri (top-spinning), silat (a Malay martial art), kite-making, drumming and shadow-puppet shows are held regularly…
Kota Bharu
Built in 1912 for the Mercantile Bank of India, the Bank Kerapu building was the first stone structure built in Kelantan. During WWII it was the HQ of the…
Kota Bharu
Kota Bharu’s best museum focuses on Kelantanese ritual and crafts. It's housed in a beautiful chocolate-brown building that dates back to 1887 and is…
Kota Bharu
The pale-yellow building, constructed in 1939, was the crown prince’s palace until it was donated to the state. Now a museum, the richly furnished rooms…
Kota Bharu
This colourful display of street art covers several connecting back alleys between Jln Ismail and Jln Dato Pati. There are depictions of smiling locals at…
Kota Bharu
Muzium Islam occupies an old villa once known as Serambi Mekah (Verandah to Mecca) – a reference to its days as Kelantan’s first school of Islamic…
Kota Bharu
The original wooden mosque built here in 1867 was replaced by the current masonry and concrete structure in 1922. It can accommodate over 2000 worshippers…
