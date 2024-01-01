Streetart Gallery

Kota Bharu

This colourful display of street art covers several connecting back alleys between Jln Ismail and Jln Dato Pati. There are depictions of smiling locals at work and play and idyllic jungle scenes, but the overwhelming majority of the murals graphically depict conflict and suffering in the Middle East.

