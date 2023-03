Built in 1912 for the Mercantile Bank of India, the Bank Kerapu building was the first stone structure built in Kelantan. During WWII it was the HQ of the Kempai Tai, Japan’s feared secret police. Today it is also known as the War Museum, thanks to its focus on the Japanese invasion and occupation of Malaya and the 1948 Emergency.

Exhibits mainly consist of old photography, rusty guns and other militaria.