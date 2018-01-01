Semenggoh Orangutan Centre with Rainforest Walk from Kuching

Semenggoh Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre situated about a 30-minute drive from Kuching. Here the Orangutans are being nurtured to re-adapt themselves to the jungle life. It is also home to numerous baby orangutan, born in the wild to rehabilitated mothers, a further testament to the success of the program. You will have to chance to observe the semi-wild orangutans coming out of the forest for the feeding time. Before arriving at the feeding platform, you will have a brief experience walking through the amazing untouched rainforest. As a result of its success, Semenggoh's role has changed and it is nowadays a center for the study of orangutan biology and behavior. A visit to Semenggoh is a once a lifetime experience to see semi-wild orangutan, ranging from tiny infants and boisterous adolescents to dignified mature adults, enjoying life in a secure natural habitat.This tour includes return transfers to your accommodation. You may choose a morning or afternoon departure. Please note: the feeding sessions take place at approximately 9:00 to 9:30am and 3:00 to 3:30pm.