The Old Court House was built in the late 19th century to serve as the city’s administrative centre. It now houses a cafe and bar, the excellent Ranee Museum and several venues for art and performance. There's usually something happening, but if not, just wander around and enjoy the peaceful verandahs. Kuching's main tourist information centre is also located here.

Out front, across the street from the Square Tower, stands the Brooke Memorial, erected in 1924 to honour Charles Brooke.