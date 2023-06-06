Kuching

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

It's easy to see why the colonialist ruler Raja Brooke chose this spot for his capital. Hugging the curves of the languid Sungai Sarawak, Kuching was an ideal trading post between other Asian sea ports and Borneo's interior. It's still a gateway to both jungle and sea, and Kuching’s proximity to national parks makes it the ideal base for day trips to wild coastal and rainforest destinations.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Chinese History Museum

    Chinese History Museum

    Kuching

    Housed in the century-old Chinese Court building, this museum provides an excellent introduction to the nine major Chinese communities – each with its own…

  • Fort Margherita

    Fort Margherita

    Kuching

    Built by Charles Brooke in 1879 and named after his wife, Ranee Margaret, this hilltop fortress long protected Kuching against surprise attack by pirates…

  • Sarawak Museum

    Sarawak Museum

    Kuching

    Closed at the time of writing and scheduled to reopen in mid-2020 after extensive conservation work, the Sarawak Museum was established in 1891 by Charles…

  • Old Court House Complex

    Old Court House Complex

    Kuching

    The Old Court House was built in the late 19th century to serve as the city’s administrative centre. It now houses a cafe and bar, the excellent Ranee…

  • Darul Hana Bridge

    Darul Hana Bridge

    Kuching

    Linking the northern and southern parts of Kuching, the city's spectacular pedestrian bridge (335m) is constructed to resemble the letter 'S' (for Sarawak…

  • Art Museum

    Art Museum

    Kuching

    Closed at the time of writing and scheduled to reopen in mid-2020. This museum featured an exhibit called Urang Sarawak, which deftly and succinctly…

  • The Astana (Palace) built by Charles Brooke in 1870, now the residence of the state Governor. Kuching, Sarawak, Borneo, Malaysia

    Astana

    Kuching

    Built by Charles Brooke in 1869, the Astana (a local word meaning 'palace’) – conveniently labelled in giant white letters – and its manicured gardens…

  • Hong San Si Temple in Chinatown. Kuching, Sarawak. Malaysia. Borneo

    Hong San Si Temple

    Kuching

    Thought to date to around 1840, this fine Hokkien Chinese temple with intricate rooftop dragons was fully restored in 2004. There's a big celebration here…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Kuching with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Kuching