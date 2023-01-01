Darul Hana Bridge

Linking the northern and southern parts of Kuching, the city's spectacular pedestrian bridge (335m) is constructed to resemble the letter 'S' (for Sarawak), and the two towers are designed to look like the hornbill-inspired structures of traditional Bidayuh bamboo bridges. Two spacious viewing decks provide the best locations for taking in sprawling riverfront views.

From the northern end of the bridge a riverfront esplanade continues east past the Sarawak State Assembly to provide pedestrian access to Fort Margherita and its Brooke Gallery.