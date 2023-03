Opened in 2018, this excellent museum focuses on the colourful and exciting times of Ranee Margaret of Sarawak. Born Margaret Alice Lili de Windt in Paris in 1849, she enjoyed a fascinating life in her role as the wife of Charles Brooke, raja of Sarawak. Combined admission (RM30) is available when visiting both the Brooke Gallery at Fort Margherita and the Ranee Museum; this saves RM10.