This temple, rebuilt shortly after the fire of 1884, serves the Teochew congregation as a shrine to Shang Di (the Emperor of Heaven). On the 15th day of the Hungry Ghosts Festival (mid-August or early September) offerings of food, prayer, incense and paper money are made to appease the spirits, and then burned in a dramatic bonfire.
Hiang Thian Siang Temple
Kuching
