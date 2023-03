Facing Padang Merdeka (Independence Sq) and its monumental kapok tree, Kuching’s Anglican cathedral (1954) has a mid-20th-century look and, inside, a bright-red barrel-vaulted ceiling. Enter from Jln McDougall, named after Kuching’s first Anglican bishop, who arrived here in 1848. At the top of the hill, on the other side of the Parish Centre, stands the Bishop’s House.