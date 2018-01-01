Crossed Border Excursion Ex Brunei : Miri City Self or Guided Excursion

Your excursion will start with pick up from your hotel. Go on a scenic overland drive to Miri. You will be passing the town of Tutong, Seria Oiltown and Kuala Belait town before crossing the border at Sungai Tujuh Immigration post. The overland journey will take around two hours depending on the traffic condition.For self exploration tour, upon arrival Miri, you will be dropped off at one of the shopping mall.The rest of the day is at your own leisure to explore Miri on your own before pick up at 5.00 pm at the place of drop off. We will have overland transfer back to your hotel in Brunei to mark the end of your self exploration trip.If you are joining the guided oiltown full day excursion, after Malaysia immigration clearance, we will cross the ASEAN Bridge and proceed for a drive around Lutong town where the first petroleum refinery in Malaysia is located.We will then head over to Miri city with a brief photo stop at the famous “Grand Old Lady” which is the first oil well discovered in 1910 located on top of the Canadian Hill overlooking the resort city of Miri. Continue with a drive through Miri Oiltown where you can see the old shop houses and a Chinese temple located by the riverside and continue to the new area of the city where you can buy local handicraft items for souvenirs before your lunch at a hand-picked local restaurant.After lunch, we will have free time for all the shopping fanatics for a shopping spree in Miri Town, where you can have wider and cheaper choices of goods as compared to Brunei.Our final stop in Miri will be the Tamu Muhibbah where you can see many produce of the local farms and jungle are for sale including many exotic jungle fruits which might be unfamiliar but interesting to you, and you can even buy some souvenirs such as the hand-weave baskets, or any other local food items at very affordable prices! Proceed back to Brunei with a brief stop at a duty free shop near the border where you can but alcohol and cigarettes at duty free price. We mark the end of this tour by sending you back to your hotel in Brunei.