Miri serves as a major transport hub, so if you’re travelling to/from Brunei, Sabah, the Kelabit Highlands or the national parks of Gunung Mulu, Niah or Lambir Hills, chances are you’ll pass this way. The city’s friendly guesthouses are a great place to meet other travellers.
Miri lies on a narrow coastal plain between the South China Sea and a series of low crumbly hills that were once covered in oil derricks. The population is about 40% Dayak (mainly Iban), 30% Chinese and 18% Malay.
Historical Niah National Park Day Trip from Miri
After pickup from centrally located hotels in Miri, take a 90-minute drive to Niah National Park, home to the Niah Caves. While Niah is one of Sarawak’s smaller national parks, it is certainly one of the most important, as it is home to Borneo's oldest human remains, which date back 40,000 years. On this day trip you'll visit the archaeological site of the oldest settlement of Homo sapiens in the region. Upon arrival, register at park headquarters, then travel with your guide by boat across a narrow river. You'll hike for about an hour before arriving at a limestone cave, home to bats, swiftlets, and other specially adapted animals. Let your guide point out the wide variety of plant life in the forest, which covers some 7,756 acres (3,102 hectares) in the park. The 1,294-foot (394-meter) peak of Gunung Subis dominates the landscape. A quiet walk allows for birdlife and other small forest creatures to appear. Explore the vastness of the Great Cave, where you'll find a skull on display along with tools made out of stone, bone, and iron. Not to be missed is the Painted Cave, the site of prehistoric cave paintings as well as wooden coffin ‘death-ships' whose contents are exhibited at the Sarawak Museum.You'll stop at the park canteen for a provided lunch before returning to your Miri hotel.
Crossed Border Excursion Ex Brunei : Miri City Self or Guided Excursion
Your excursion will start with pick up from your hotel. Go on a scenic overland drive to Miri. You will be passing the town of Tutong, Seria Oiltown and Kuala Belait town before crossing the border at Sungai Tujuh Immigration post. The overland journey will take around two hours depending on the traffic condition.For self exploration tour, upon arrival Miri, you will be dropped off at one of the shopping mall.The rest of the day is at your own leisure to explore Miri on your own before pick up at 5.00 pm at the place of drop off. We will have overland transfer back to your hotel in Brunei to mark the end of your self exploration trip.If you are joining the guided oiltown full day excursion, after Malaysia immigration clearance, we will cross the ASEAN Bridge and proceed for a drive around Lutong town where the first petroleum refinery in Malaysia is located.We will then head over to Miri city with a brief photo stop at the famous “Grand Old Lady” which is the first oil well discovered in 1910 located on top of the Canadian Hill overlooking the resort city of Miri. Continue with a drive through Miri Oiltown where you can see the old shop houses and a Chinese temple located by the riverside and continue to the new area of the city where you can buy local handicraft items for souvenirs before your lunch at a hand-picked local restaurant.After lunch, we will have free time for all the shopping fanatics for a shopping spree in Miri Town, where you can have wider and cheaper choices of goods as compared to Brunei.Our final stop in Miri will be the Tamu Muhibbah where you can see many produce of the local farms and jungle are for sale including many exotic jungle fruits which might be unfamiliar but interesting to you, and you can even buy some souvenirs such as the hand-weave baskets, or any other local food items at very affordable prices! Proceed back to Brunei with a brief stop at a duty free shop near the border where you can but alcohol and cigarettes at duty free price. We mark the end of this tour by sending you back to your hotel in Brunei.
Crossed Border Excursion Ex Brunei : Niah Caves National Park
Start off the day with a two hours scenic drive to Miri. After a brief stop in Miri, we will start our journey to Niah National Park which will take also around two hours going through oil palm plantation and Iban longhouses.On arrival at the Park Headquarters, We will register and then cross the Niah River and visit the Niah Cave Museum which houses relics from the caves. (Please take note that Museum is closed on Mondays)Continue with a 3 km plank walk to the entrance of the cave. The walk goes through mixed dipterocarp forest. We will explore the three main caves namely, Traders Cave, Painted Cave and the Great Cave. After a great exploration, we will return to the park's headquarters for lunch. This marks the end of our day excursion. We will ride on our comfortable transport back to Miri City and continue our journey back to Brunei.This tour includes pick-up and drop-off transfer services to your hotel.
Crossed Border Excursion Ex Brunei : Lambir Waterfall National Park
Enjoy a scenic drive for two hours, picking you up from your hotel. The drive will pass through the countryside and residential area of Brunei.A brief stop will be made in Miri for you to buy "gear up" with some essential items like mineral water, insect repellent, sun block lotion or slippers before we proceed to the national park which will take another 30 minutes.Since the tour is more ideal for self exploration, upon arrival at the national park, our driver / guide will register you and brief you on the park before leaving you to explore the national park on your own. There is a canteen and shop at the entrance for you to buy some snacks and finger food for your picnic lunch by the pool in the forest. You are then free to explore this magnificent park on your own. At the end of the tour, we will transfer you back to your hotel.
Half-Day Sightseeing Tour of Miri City
After hotel pickup, your 3-hour tour begins in the morning or afternoon with a drive through the 'Oil Town of Malaysia.' Board your coach and listen as your guide provides an overview of Miri's oil history. Pass by Tua Pek Kong, Miri's Taoist Chinese temple, and see the Miri Resident Office while your guide points out other highlights including trendy shopping malls, the oil and gas complex, and Piasau Nature Reserve (Piasau Camp). Visit the Miri Handicraft Centre, a cultural hub for the different ethnic groups of northern Sarawak. See a wide variety of handicrafts ranging from the Iban Pua Kumbu cloth to Kenyah woodcarvings and Lun Bawang tree bark products. The coach also stops at the limestone outcrop of Canada Hill, which features Oil Well No. 1, an industrial monument known as the 'Grand Old Lady.' Admire views of Miri and its surroundings, then continue on to the Petroleum Museum to learn more about the development of oil and gas industries in Malaysia. (Entry fee is payable direct.)Before your tour concludes with hotel drop-off, stop at Tamu Muhibbah, a market where farmers sell their produce and poultry.
Half-Day Lambir Hills National Park Tour from Miri
Lambir Hills National Park is located along Miri-Bintulu Road, some 18 miles (30 km) south of Miri. After hotel pickup in the morning or afternoon, you're driven to the park, known for its outstanding regional and global conservation efforts and its extraordinary species-rich forest, ideal for botanists and researchers throughout the world. Enjoy the beauty of Lambir during a nature walk with your guide. More than half of the park is covered with mixed dipterocarp forest where tall trees such as kapur, meranti, kempas, and selangan batu are found. A kerangas forest with smaller and shorter trees are also seen among low shrubs, pitcher plants, and orchids. Let your guide point out plant species such as ferns, gingers, vines, palms, mushrooms, moss and lichen, flowering and fruiting shrub trees, climbers, and creepers. Keep watch for wildlife including bats, monkeys, pangolins, and barking deer. More than 150 species of birds have been recorded as well.At the end of your hike, you’re rewarded with a refreshing swim in a mountain stream under a waterfall. Afterward, finish your 4-hour tour with return transport to your hotel in Miri.