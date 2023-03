One of the largest Taoist temples in Southeast Asia, San Ching Tian was built in 2000. Set in a peaceful courtyard with soothing wind chimes, the temple features intricate dragon reliefs brought from China and majestic figures of the Three Pure Ones. Situated in the suburban neighbourhood of Krokop, 3km northeast of Miri town centre. A taxi costs RM20; Grab around RM10.