Miri

Tusan Cliff Sarawak also known as Horse Rock near Miri, Malaysia

Miri, Sarawak's second city, is a thriving town that is vibrant and modern. Thanks to the offshore oil, there are plenty of service industries and money sloshing around, so the eating is good, the broad avenues are brightly lit, and there’s plenty to do when it’s raining.

  • Petroleum Museum

    Petroleum Museum

    Miri

    The Petroleum Museum sits atop Canada Hill, a low ridge 2km southeast of the town centre that was the site of Malaysia’s first oil well, the Grand Old…

  • Saberkas Weekend Market

    Saberkas Weekend Market

    Miri

    At Saberkas, one of the most colourful and friendly markets in Sarawak, vendors are more than happy to answer questions about their produce, which…

  • San Ching Tian Temple

    San Ching Tian Temple

    Miri

    One of the largest Taoist temples in Southeast Asia, San Ching Tian was built in 2000. Set in a peaceful courtyard with soothing wind chimes, the temple…

  • Tua Pek Kong Temple

    Tua Pek Kong Temple

    Miri

    Miri's oldest Chinese temple was founded in 1913. During the weeklong celebration of Chinese New Year, virtually the whole of this area, including Jln…

  • Miri City Fan

    Miri City Fan

    Miri

    An attractive open, landscaped park with Chinese- and Malay-style gardens and ponds that is a popular spot for walking and jogging. The complex also…

