4 Days 3 Nights Komodo Cruise Adventure

Day 1 : Arrival Labuan Bajo – Rinca – Kelor – Kalong IslandBegin your trip with the first flight of the day to Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province. Meet your assigned guide upon arrival, then directly transfer to Labuan Bajo Harbour to embark on a local wooden boat with full air-conditioned cabin. A 2-hour boat journey gets you to Rinca Island, one of the best locations to see the dragons in their natural habitat. Enjoy an approximate 2-hour soft trek on the island in search for the dragons, guided by a local ranger. Then proceed to Kelor Island for snorkeling near the island. After soft-trekking at Loh Buaya, continue sailing towards Kalong Island where you can observe bats filling the sky as they come home to roost at sunset. Your boat will be positioned nearby the island during your first night in the Komodo National park area. Lunch and dinner are provided onboard. Overnight in cabin on boat Day 2 : Kalong Island – Komodo Island – Pink Beach – Manta Point – GililabaWake up this morning and breakfast is provided onboard as the boat starts sailing towards to Komodo Island, another island that is home to the komodo dragons. Arrive at the island, have a safety briefing then start following the trails of the dragon walking path, guided by a local ranger. Observe the dragons from a safe distance and have a quick stop at the local museum. The boat journey then continues on to Pink Beach for swimming and more snorkeling. A freshly cooked lunch is served onboard as the boat sails to Manta Point. Observe the rich marine life such as turtles, huge clams, various kind of sponges and cuttlefish, along with healthy reefs and corals. If you are lucky, you will get to swim with manta rays! In the afternoon, your boat takes you to Gililaba where your boat is stationed for your last evening on board with dinner provided. Overnight in cabin on boat Day 3 : Gililaba – Sebayur Island – Labuan BajoEnjoy breakfast as your boat sails back to the main island. En-route, have another opportunity for snorkeling nearby Sebayur Island. Crystal clear water provides you great visibility to observe the marine life better while snorkeling. Freshly cooked lunch is served as the boat sails towards Labuan Bajo. Arrive at the harbour, where a chauffeured vehicle is waiting to take you to a hotel in Labuan Bajo. Overnight at Jayakarta Suites KomodoDay 4 : Departure Labuan BajoEnjoy breakfast at the hotel and check out afterwards. You will be picked up at the hotel lobby at the designated time depending on your flight schedule. Proceed directly to Komodo Airport for your onward journey.