The indigenous people, collectively known as Dayak, have long lived in concert with this rich, challenging landscape. Their longhouses dot the banks of Kalimantan's many waterways, creating a sense of community unmatched elsewhere in the country.
Kalimantan's natural resources have made it a prime target for exploitation; just three quarters of Borneo's lowland forests remain, and its once abundant wildlife and rich traditional cultures are rapidly disappearing. Visit this awesome wilderness while you still can.
4 Days 3 Nights Komodo Cruise Adventure
Day 1 : Arrival Labuan Bajo – Rinca – Kelor – Kalong IslandBegin your trip with the first flight of the day to Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province. Meet your assigned guide upon arrival, then directly transfer to Labuan Bajo Harbour to embark on a local wooden boat with full air-conditioned cabin. A 2-hour boat journey gets you to Rinca Island, one of the best locations to see the dragons in their natural habitat. Enjoy an approximate 2-hour soft trek on the island in search for the dragons, guided by a local ranger. Then proceed to Kelor Island for snorkeling near the island. After soft-trekking at Loh Buaya, continue sailing towards Kalong Island where you can observe bats filling the sky as they come home to roost at sunset. Your boat will be positioned nearby the island during your first night in the Komodo National park area. Lunch and dinner are provided onboard. Overnight in cabin on boat Day 2 : Kalong Island – Komodo Island – Pink Beach – Manta Point – GililabaWake up this morning and breakfast is provided onboard as the boat starts sailing towards to Komodo Island, another island that is home to the komodo dragons. Arrive at the island, have a safety briefing then start following the trails of the dragon walking path, guided by a local ranger. Observe the dragons from a safe distance and have a quick stop at the local museum. The boat journey then continues on to Pink Beach for swimming and more snorkeling. A freshly cooked lunch is served onboard as the boat sails to Manta Point. Observe the rich marine life such as turtles, huge clams, various kind of sponges and cuttlefish, along with healthy reefs and corals. If you are lucky, you will get to swim with manta rays! In the afternoon, your boat takes you to Gililaba where your boat is stationed for your last evening on board with dinner provided. Overnight in cabin on boat Day 3 : Gililaba – Sebayur Island – Labuan BajoEnjoy breakfast as your boat sails back to the main island. En-route, have another opportunity for snorkeling nearby Sebayur Island. Crystal clear water provides you great visibility to observe the marine life better while snorkeling. Freshly cooked lunch is served as the boat sails towards Labuan Bajo. Arrive at the harbour, where a chauffeured vehicle is waiting to take you to a hotel in Labuan Bajo. Overnight at Jayakarta Suites KomodoDay 4 : Departure Labuan BajoEnjoy breakfast at the hotel and check out afterwards. You will be picked up at the hotel lobby at the designated time depending on your flight schedule. Proceed directly to Komodo Airport for your onward journey.
4-Day Private Orangutan and Bornean Primates Tour from Pangkalanbuun
The boat has western styled bathrooms. The galley will provide all meals as well as snacks, bottled water, soft-drink, coffee and tea. There are 4 crew members including 1 English speaking guide, 1 Cook, 1 Captain and 1 assistant.DAY 1: Pangkalanbuun – Kumai – Tanjung Harapan Camp Upon arrival in Pangkalanbuun you’ll be met and transferred to Kumai for boarding to the Kelotok. Leaving Kumai River, you’ll have an opportunity to see riverfront life. Then, cruising to Sekonyer River, the estuarine habitat with unique vegetation called mangrove, before your first stop to Tanjung Harapan Camp to visit the Orangutan feeding station at 3pm. After seeing the Orangutans cruise downstream to see groups of Proboscis monkeys - the endemic primate in Borneo. The boat will anchor and you will sleep overnight in the Kelotok beneath the fireflies. If the weather is good (no rain or wind) you can see millions of fireflies like a Christmas tree, but this isn’t guaranteed. Dinner beneath fireflies. Meals Provided (lunch and dinner) DAY 2: Nypha Habitat - Camp Leakey – Pondok Ambung After a sunrise breakfast, cruise up the river. You’ll have time to relax, enjoying fresh air or do some primate spotting in the roosting tree while the boat finds a good place to anchor. The next destination is Camp Leakey, the legendary Orangutan Rehabilitation Camp, where Prof. Birute MF. Galdikas started her study in early 1971. Boating a side creek through tea colored water where you will see the magnificent reflection from the vegetation along the river. If lucky you may see fresh water crocodiles and other wildlife attractions along the river banks. The Orangutan feeding time is at 2pm. Meals Provided (breakfast, lunch and dinner) DAY 3: Pondok Ambung – Pondok Tanggui – Tanjung Harapan - Pesalat After having breakfast, you will head to Pondok Tanggui. The Orangutan feeding will be at 9am in the morning. After seeing the Orangutans, you will continue to Tanjung Harapan to see the orangutans feeding at 3pm. You will be able to spot wildlife during the slow cruising between Pondok Tanggui and Tanjung Harapan. Sleep overnight in Pesalat. Meals provided (breakfast, lunch and dinner) DAY 4: Pesalat Reforestation – Kumai – Pangkalanbuun After breakfast you’ll have a short trek on the wooden jetty before visiting a forest tree seedling which is aimed at enriching the food for the orangutans and also rehabilitate land after previous fires and logging. You will plant your own tree with your name on the tag. Lunch will be served on the boat unless you depart in the morning. Departing Kumai in the afternoon, you’ll be transferred to Pangkalanbuun (hotel/airport). It is also possible to visit the Orangutan souvenir and handicraft gallery before your next destination.
3D2N Orangutan Houseboat Tour in Tanjung Puting National Park
Enjoy a complimentary hotel or airport pick up, our guide will transfer you to Kumai harbor where your house boat called Kelotok waiting for orangutan journey. Wooden comfortable boat with American toilet, galley, comfortable bedding. Our crew are English speaking guide, captain, deckhand and cook will really happy to help you. Food and drinks provided during the tour, please feel free to tell me if you have any special dietary or food restriction. We can work with kosher, vegan, vegetarian and others. DAY 1 : Pangkalan Bun – Kumai – Tanjung Harapan Camp Leaving Kumai River, you’ll have an opportunity to see riverfront life. Then, cruising to Sekonyer River, the estuarine habitat with unique vegetation called mangrove, before your first stop to Tanjung Harapan Camp to watch Orangutan feeding at 15.00 o’clock. Watch along the river bands for wildlife such as Proboscis Monkey-the endemic monkey in Borneo, Long-tailed Macaque, Red-leaf Monkey, Silvered Langur or birdlife along the riverside. After watching Orangutan, then continue on cruising up for overnight in the Kelotok. You’ll have time to relax, enjoying fresh air or do some primate spotting in the roosting tree while the boat find out a good place to tie up. Meals Provided L D DAY 2 : Pondok Tanggui – Camp Leakey – Pondok Ambung After a sunrise breakfast, cruising up the river to Pondok Tanggui, Orangutan feeding time at 09.00 am, then continue on to Camp Leakey, the legendary Orangutan Rehabilitation Camp, where Prof. Birute MF. Galdikas starting her study in early 1971. Boating a side creek through tea colored water where you will see the magnificent reflection from the vegetation along the river, when lucky with you, the fresh water crocodile and other wildlife attraction could find a long river bands. After having lunch and departing in Camp Leakey, we can spend the rest of the day by hiking through the Borneo rainforest, exploring peat swamp forest, lowland dipterocarp habitat, searching wildlife or enjoying varieties of fungi, orchid, slipper orchid, mosses and ferns, then enjoying Orangutan feeding time at 14.00 pm. Stay overnight on the boat. Meals Provided B L D DAY 3 : Pesalat Reforestation –Kumai – Pangkalan Bun After breakfast, continue by Kelotok down river to Pesalat Reforestation for planting tree. You’ll have a short trekking on the wooden jetty, then visiting a forest tree seedling. The aims for enriching food-tree of orangutan and also rehabilitate land after fire and logging. If you have no time to planting, we will plant for you with your name on the tag. Departing Kumai, you’ll be transfered to Pangkalan Bun, possible to visit our Orangutan souvenir and handicraft gallery before your next destination. All tours will be ended at 09.00 am (during peak season July-August-Sept). Need any confirmation if you want to stay till lunch time.
3 Days 2 Nights Tanjung Puting Klotok (Deluxe)
Day 1: Arrival Pangkalan Bun – Transfer to Kumai – Klotok boat to Tanjung PutingMeet your assigned guide upon arrival at Iskandar Airport in Pangkalan Bun, then it is approximately 30-minute drive to Kumai port in Central kalimantan escorted by our local guide. Get onboard on a wooden ‘klotok’ boat and start your journey from Kumai river into the wilderness up the Sekonyer River. The houseboat is a traditional wooden river boat featuring an upper deck where you can view your panoramic rainforest surroundings. The crew on your vessel includes the boatman, a cook and an expert guide who will provide you with info related to the trip and the many amazing sights you have in store. Check in upon your arrival at the accommodation and enjoy the dinner at the restaurant.Overnight at Rimba Ecolodge Day 2: Tanjung Puting National Park – Pondok Tanggui – Camp LeakeyBreakfast served at the hotel. Continue to cruise up the river to arrive at Pondok Tanggui. Walk on the wooden platform built by volunteers from around the world to visit the feeding station and to observe Orangutans in their natural habitat. Enjoy freshly cooked lunch as the boat glides through the river to arrive at Camp Leakey located approximately an hour away. Established in 1971 by Dr. Birute Galdikas and Rod Brindamour as the Orangutan Research and Conservation Base, here you can do a short trekking to the feeding station and observe how an Alpha male can be the king amongst all. Spend the rest of the day hiking through the rainforest, exploring peat swamps, lowland dipterocarp habitat, searching for wildlife or enjoying varieties of fungi, orchid, slipper orchid, mosses and ferns.Keep your eyes open during the boat journey to follow as you will get a chance to see proboscis monkeys roosting on trees by the river and a great variety of endemic birds flying by. In the evening, opt for a night trek in Pondok Ambung Research Station to seek out some nocturnal wildlife, or simply relax on your houseboat as it glides down the main river for a magical spectacle of fireflies gathering between the growing nipah palms on the riverside. Return to your accommodation afterwards.Overnight at Rimba Ecolodge Day 3: Tanjung Puting – Kumai Port – Departure Pangkalan BunWake up to the cry of Gibbons, early birdsong and wild macaque troops. Breakfast is served onboard as the boat returns back to the port in Kumai. You will be transferred to the airport to continue your journey to next destination with amazing memories of your experience at Tanjung Puting National Park.
3 Days 2 Nights Tanjung Puting Klotok (Standard)
Day 1: Arrival Pangkalan Bun – Transfer to Kumai – Klotok boat to Tanjung PutingMeet your assigned guide upon arrival at Iskandar Airport in Pangkalan Bun, then it is approximately 30-minute drive to Kumai port in Central kalimantan escorted by our local guide. Get onboard on a wooden ‘klotok’ boat and start your journey from Kumai river into the wilderness up the Sekonyer River. The houseboat is a traditional wooden river boat featuring an upper deck where you can view your panoramic rainforest surroundings. The crew on your vessel includes the boatman, a cook and an expert guide who will provide you with info related to the trip and the many amazing sights you have in store. The houseboat facilities include a thin mattress, pillow, fine meals, bottled water, mosquito net, kitchen and a simple toilet available on board. Overnight on Klotok houseboatDay 2: Tanjung Puting National Park – Pondok Tanggui – Camp LeakeyFollowing a delicious breakfast at sunrise, cruise up the river to arrive at Pondok Tanggui. Walk on the wooden platform built by volunteers from around the world to visit the feeding station and to observe Orangutans in their natural habitat. Enjoy freshly cooked lunch as the boat glides through the river to arrive at Camp Leakey located approximately an hour away. Established in 1971 by Dr. Birute Galdikas and Rod Brindamour as the Orangutan Research and Conservation Base, here you can do a short trekking to the feeding station and observe how an Alpha male can be the king amongst all. Spend the rest of the day hiking through the rainforest, exploring peat swamps, lowland dipterocarp habitat, searching for wildlife or enjoying varieties of fungi, orchid, slipper orchid, mosses and ferns.Keep your eyes open during the boat journey to follow as you will get a chance to see proboscis monkeys roosting on trees by the river and a great variety of endemic birds flying by. In the evening, opt for a night trek in Pondok Ambung Research Station to seek out some nocturnal wildlife, or simply relax on your houseboat as it glides down the main river for a magical spectacle of fireflies gathering between the growing nipah palms on the riverside.Overnight on Klotok houseboatDay 3: Tanjung Puting – Kumai Port – Departure Pangkalan BunWake up to the cry of Gibbons, early birdsong and wild macaque troops. Breakfast is served onboard as the boat returns back to the port in Kumai. You will be transferred to the airport to continue your journey to next destination with amazing memories of your experience at Tanjung Puting National Park.
2 Days 1 Night Belitung Express
Day 1: Arrival Belitung – Island Hopping Pick up at the airport and then transfer to Tanjung Kelayang to embark on local motor boat. First stop is at Garuda Rocks – a fascinating natural formation of granite boulders that resemble the national symbol of Indonesia. Next, continue your island-hopping adventure to the scenic islets of Pulau Pasir, Pulau Batu Berlayar and Pulau Lengkuas. Take a break for lunch and then continue to nearby Pulau Lengkuas, where you can try some snorkelling. The tour finishes at Pulau Kelayang, where we will explore a small cave (Goa Kelayang). Head back to the beach at Tanjung Kelayang and then transfer to Hotel Santika for check in.Overnight at Santika Premiere Belitung Day 2: City Tour – Departure BelitungFollowing breakfast at your Hotel, check out and then start the day with a stop at nearby Tanjung Tinggi Beach - also known as Laskar Pelangi beach. The tour continues with a quick shopping stop and then we arrive in town for a city tour, including visits to a Traditional Belitung House and the Museum of Tin, then finishing up at one of the island’s colorful Kaolin Lakes. Depending on your onward flight time, we can stop for lunch (not included) in a local restaurant. After lunch, transfer to the airport for your return flight.