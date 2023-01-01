KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center

This informative sun bear conservation centre is surprisingly straight to the point about the heartbreaking plight of all of Kalimantan's animals. Seven resident bears reside in the 1.3-hectare walled enclosure; walk the outer boardwalk or wait until feeding time when you can observe them near the clinic. Take angkot 8 to the large gate at Km23 (7000Rp), then walk or hitch 1.7km south. A taxi from Balikpapan should cost around 200,000Rp, including waiting time.