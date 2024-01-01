Standing 30m up on the canopy bridge among old-growth dipterocarp trees offers an impressive view and an adrenaline shot, but it's hard not to feel sad about the countless other trees no longer standing nearby – clear-cut by the very company preserving these relics. Take angkot 8 to Km38 (15,000Rp), then an ojek 20km west.
Bukit Bangkirai
Balikpapan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.63 MILES
A Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation project, Samboja Lestari houses more than 150 orang-utans on a series of islands, along with a separate sun bear…
KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center
6.85 MILES
This informative sun bear conservation centre is surprisingly straight to the point about the heartbreaking plight of all of Kalimantan's animals. Seven…
18.46 MILES
This waterfront development is unique in Kalimantan and offers everything you need for a night out, including above-par restaurants, live music, lounge…
7.93 MILES
In the mid-'90s, 82 orang-utans were released in this protected primary lowland forest, but fires and illegal logging have taken their toll. Get a 6am…
18.84 MILES
A cleanish beach lined with a few cafes and restaurants, and a laid-back vibe. If you need a break from the jungle (urban or natural), this is your best…
18.44 MILES
An impressive sight, this mosque is adorned with a complex sheath of Islamic geometrical patterns, and is lit up in multicoloured splendour at night.
