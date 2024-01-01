Masjid Agung At-Taqwa

Balikpapan

An impressive sight, this mosque is adorned with a complex sheath of Islamic geometrical patterns, and is lit up in multicoloured splendour at night.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Samboja Lestari

    Samboja Lestari

    20.08 MILES

    A Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation project, Samboja Lestari houses more than 150 orang-utans on a series of islands, along with a separate sun bear…

  • KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center

    KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center

    12.83 MILES

    This informative sun bear conservation centre is surprisingly straight to the point about the heartbreaking plight of all of Kalimantan's animals. Seven…

  • Ruko Bandar

    Ruko Bandar

    0.38 MILES

    This waterfront development is unique in Kalimantan and offers everything you need for a night out, including above-par restaurants, live music, lounge…

  • Bukit Bangkirai

    Bukit Bangkirai

    18.44 MILES

    Standing 30m up on the canopy bridge among old-growth dipterocarp trees offers an impressive view and an adrenaline shot, but it's hard not to feel sad…

  • Sungai Wain Protection Forest

    Sungai Wain Protection Forest

    10.55 MILES

    In the mid-'90s, 82 orang-utans were released in this protected primary lowland forest, but fires and illegal logging have taken their toll. Get a 6am…

  • Kemala Beach

    Kemala Beach

    0.81 MILES

    A cleanish beach lined with a few cafes and restaurants, and a laid-back vibe. If you need a break from the jungle (urban or natural), this is your best…

