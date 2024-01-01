An impressive sight, this mosque is adorned with a complex sheath of Islamic geometrical patterns, and is lit up in multicoloured splendour at night.
Masjid Agung At-Taqwa
Balikpapan
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.08 MILES
A Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation project, Samboja Lestari houses more than 150 orang-utans on a series of islands, along with a separate sun bear…
KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center
12.83 MILES
This informative sun bear conservation centre is surprisingly straight to the point about the heartbreaking plight of all of Kalimantan's animals. Seven…
0.38 MILES
This waterfront development is unique in Kalimantan and offers everything you need for a night out, including above-par restaurants, live music, lounge…
18.44 MILES
Standing 30m up on the canopy bridge among old-growth dipterocarp trees offers an impressive view and an adrenaline shot, but it's hard not to feel sad…
10.55 MILES
In the mid-'90s, 82 orang-utans were released in this protected primary lowland forest, but fires and illegal logging have taken their toll. Get a 6am…
0.81 MILES
A cleanish beach lined with a few cafes and restaurants, and a laid-back vibe. If you need a break from the jungle (urban or natural), this is your best…
Nearby Balikpapan attractions
0.38 MILES
This waterfront development is unique in Kalimantan and offers everything you need for a night out, including above-par restaurants, live music, lounge…
0.81 MILES
A cleanish beach lined with a few cafes and restaurants, and a laid-back vibe. If you need a break from the jungle (urban or natural), this is your best…
3. Sungai Wain Protection Forest
10.55 MILES
In the mid-'90s, 82 orang-utans were released in this protected primary lowland forest, but fires and illegal logging have taken their toll. Get a 6am…
4. KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center
12.83 MILES
This informative sun bear conservation centre is surprisingly straight to the point about the heartbreaking plight of all of Kalimantan's animals. Seven…
18.44 MILES
Standing 30m up on the canopy bridge among old-growth dipterocarp trees offers an impressive view and an adrenaline shot, but it's hard not to feel sad…
20.08 MILES
A Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation project, Samboja Lestari houses more than 150 orang-utans on a series of islands, along with a separate sun bear…