Sungai Wain Protection Forest

Balikpapan

LoginSave

In the mid-'90s, 82 orang-utans were released in this protected primary lowland forest, but fires and illegal logging have taken their toll. Get a 6am start to maximise wildlife viewing. Guides (compulsory) can be arranged at the park entrance. Take angkot 8 to Km15 (6000Rp), and an ojek 6km west.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Samboja Lestari

    Samboja Lestari

    11.53 MILES

    A Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation project, Samboja Lestari houses more than 150 orang-utans on a series of islands, along with a separate sun bear…

  • KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center

    KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center

    3.31 MILES

    This informative sun bear conservation centre is surprisingly straight to the point about the heartbreaking plight of all of Kalimantan's animals. Seven…

  • Ruko Bandar

    Ruko Bandar

    10.55 MILES

    This waterfront development is unique in Kalimantan and offers everything you need for a night out, including above-par restaurants, live music, lounge…

  • Bukit Bangkirai

    Bukit Bangkirai

    7.93 MILES

    Standing 30m up on the canopy bridge among old-growth dipterocarp trees offers an impressive view and an adrenaline shot, but it's hard not to feel sad…

  • Kemala Beach

    Kemala Beach

    10.98 MILES

    A cleanish beach lined with a few cafes and restaurants, and a laid-back vibe. If you need a break from the jungle (urban or natural), this is your best…

  • Masjid Agung At-Taqwa

    Masjid Agung At-Taqwa

    10.55 MILES

    An impressive sight, this mosque is adorned with a complex sheath of Islamic geometrical patterns, and is lit up in multicoloured splendour at night.

View more attractions

Nearby Balikpapan attractions

1. KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center

3.31 MILES

This informative sun bear conservation centre is surprisingly straight to the point about the heartbreaking plight of all of Kalimantan's animals. Seven…

2. Bukit Bangkirai

7.93 MILES

Standing 30m up on the canopy bridge among old-growth dipterocarp trees offers an impressive view and an adrenaline shot, but it's hard not to feel sad…

3. Masjid Agung At-Taqwa

10.55 MILES

An impressive sight, this mosque is adorned with a complex sheath of Islamic geometrical patterns, and is lit up in multicoloured splendour at night.

4. Ruko Bandar

10.55 MILES

This waterfront development is unique in Kalimantan and offers everything you need for a night out, including above-par restaurants, live music, lounge…

5. Kemala Beach

10.98 MILES

A cleanish beach lined with a few cafes and restaurants, and a laid-back vibe. If you need a break from the jungle (urban or natural), this is your best…

6. Samboja Lestari

11.53 MILES

A Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation project, Samboja Lestari houses more than 150 orang-utans on a series of islands, along with a separate sun bear…