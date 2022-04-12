Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Sergiy Borakovskyy/EyeEm/Getty Images
Although not as populous as the capital Samarinda, Balikpapan is Kalimantan's only truly cosmopolitan metropolis thanks to a long history of oil money. It's still seen largely as a stepping stone to Samarinda, Derawan or Banjarmasin, but a night in Balikpapan's club scene will give you a whole new perspective on Borneo.
Balikpapan
A Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation project, Samboja Lestari houses more than 150 orang-utans on a series of islands, along with a separate sun bear…
KWPLH Sun Bear Conservation Center
Balikpapan
This informative sun bear conservation centre is surprisingly straight to the point about the heartbreaking plight of all of Kalimantan's animals. Seven…
Balikpapan
Standing 30m up on the canopy bridge among old-growth dipterocarp trees offers an impressive view and an adrenaline shot, but it's hard not to feel sad…
Balikpapan
In the mid-'90s, 82 orang-utans were released in this protected primary lowland forest, but fires and illegal logging have taken their toll. Get a 6am…
Balikpapan
A cleanish beach lined with a few cafes and restaurants, and a laid-back vibe. If you need a break from the jungle (urban or natural), this is your best…
Balikpapan
This waterfront development is unique in Kalimantan and offers everything you need for a night out, including above-par restaurants, live music, lounge…
Balikpapan
An impressive sight, this mosque is adorned with a complex sheath of Islamic geometrical patterns, and is lit up in multicoloured splendour at night.
Get to the heart of Balikpapan with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide