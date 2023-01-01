Pasar Terapung Lok Baintan

The more authentic of Banjarmasin's floating markets is about one hour by boat northeast of the centre on the Martapura River.

Arrive early (make a 4.30am start) and you'll witness the first sales between the canoe vendors and the city traders who come to stock up the market stalls in town. As the sun rises and the early deals are done, women paddle canoes in search of buyers among the tourist boats bristling with selfie sticks. If it all sounds a bit bizarre, that's because it is, but it's also profoundly educational, astoundingly beautiful and supremely photogenic.

Along with the produce there are boats selling drinks, sate sticks and other snacks. If you're still hungry, ask your guide to pull in at one of the riverside restaurants.