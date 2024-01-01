Soetji Nurani Temple

Kalimantan

Step into this 1898 temple, and the hobbit-sized candles and incense coils that smoulder for days will transport you 3000km north to China.

  • Pasar Terapung Lok Baintan

    Pasar Terapung Lok Baintan

    2.08 MILES

    The more authentic of Banjarmasin's floating markets is about one hour by boat northeast of the centre on the Martapura River.

  • Cempaka Diamond Fields

    Cempaka Diamond Fields

    19.49 MILES

    Wooden sluices filter muck from pits where men stand chest deep blasting away at the sediment with water cannons. Mining at Kalimantan's largest diamond…

  • Pasar Terapung Kuin

    Pasar Terapung Kuin

    2.32 MILES

    The closest floating market to central Banjarmasin is lively but touristy.

  • Museum Lambung Mangkurat

    Museum Lambung Mangkurat

    18.41 MILES

    An above-average museum of local arts and history, with approximate English translations providing nuggets of information about pivotal events – such as…

  • Masjid Sultan Suriansyah

    Masjid Sultan Suriansyah

    2.21 MILES

    Though it marks the first Islamic place of worship in Borneo, the beautiful angular wooden building was reconstructed in 1746, leaving the oldest physical…

  • Mesjid Raya Sabilal Muhtadin

    Mesjid Raya Sabilal Muhtadin

    0.26 MILES

    This large, flat-domed mosque looks like something off a Star Wars set. During Ramadan, the famous Pasar Wadai (Cake Fair) runs along the adjacent…

  • Penggosokkan Intan

    Penggosokkan Intan

    19.21 MILES

    Lots of shops polish diamonds, but this is regarded as the official place for tourists to watch and to see how diamond purity is tested. It's 700m north…

