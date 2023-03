Wooden sluices filter muck from pits where men stand chest deep blasting away at the sediment with water cannons. Mining at Kalimantan's largest diamond mine at its most basic, cheap, picturesque, and – for the bold – participatory. At the Banjarbaru roundabout take a green passenger truck southbound to Desa Pumpung (6000Rp, 15 minutes, 7km), then walk 700m south from the main road.