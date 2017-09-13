Welcome to Sarawak
Semenggok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre Tour from Kuching
The best place in Sarawak to view semi-wild orangutans, who have been rescued from captivity and trained to survive in the surrounding forest reserve. The rehabilitated animals roam freely in the rain forest, and often return to the centre at feeding time. Thanks to the successful breeding programme at Semonggok there is a good possibility of experiencing one of the most heart-warming sights in Borneo - an orangutan mother with a young baby. The centre is a 30 minute drive from Kuching and another 20 minute by foot into the jungle. Along the way visitors pass by the ethno-botanical gardens, with their unique collection of rain-forest plants. Semengok also has a number of short jungle trails and optional forest walks that can be incorporated into the tour.
Bako National Park Full-Day Tour from Kuching
Bako National Park is only reachable by a 20-minute longboat ride from Kampung Bako. Travel one-hour from your Kuching hotel by car plus longboat to Baku National Park, home to seven distinct rainforest ecosystems giving it a remarkable diversity of animal and plant life. Constant erosion over millions of years had turned Bako into a picturesque coastline of steep cliffs, rocky headlands, and many stretches of sandy bays. Bako's most famous residents are the bizarre Proboscis monkeys, and it is also home to silvered langurs (leaf monkeys), long-tailed macaque monkeys, wild boar, flying squirrels and monitor lizards as well as hundreds of different bird species. Fascinating plant life includes mangroves, strangling figs, carnivorous pitcher plants and symbiotic ant plants. Unique geological features mark the coastline, including the famous Sea Stack, whilst well-marked trails lead to rugged jungle-covered hilltops and secluded beaches. A packed lunch is included.
Kuching Shared Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Travel from Kuching International Airport to your Kuching city hotel or Damai Beach hotel. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Minicoach Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer!
Private Arrival Transfer: Kuching International Airport to Hotel
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Minivan Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Kuching Shared Departure Transfer: Hotel to Airport
Travel from Kuching or Damai Beach hotels to Kuching International Airport. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your Hotel to Airport transfer, you will be required to reconfirm exact pick up times and places (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher). Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Minicoach
Semenggoh Orangutan Centre with Rainforest Walk from Kuching
Semenggoh Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre situated about a 30-minute drive from Kuching. Here the Orangutans are being nurtured to re-adapt themselves to the jungle life. It is also home to numerous baby orangutan, born in the wild to rehabilitated mothers, a further testament to the success of the program. You will have to chance to observe the semi-wild orangutans coming out of the forest for the feeding time. Before arriving at the feeding platform, you will have a brief experience walking through the amazing untouched rainforest. As a result of its success, Semenggoh's role has changed and it is nowadays a center for the study of orangutan biology and behavior. A visit to Semenggoh is a once a lifetime experience to see semi-wild orangutan, ranging from tiny infants and boisterous adolescents to dignified mature adults, enjoying life in a secure natural habitat.This tour includes return transfers to your accommodation. You may choose a morning or afternoon departure. Please note: the feeding sessions take place at approximately 9:00 to 9:30am and 3:00 to 3:30pm.