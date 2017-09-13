Welcome to Sarawak

Sarawak makes access to Borneo’s natural wonders and cultural riches a breeze. From Kuching, the island’s most sophisticated and dynamic city, pristine rainforests – where you can spot orangutans, proboscis monkeys, crocodiles and the world’s largest flower, the Rafflesia – can be visited on day trips, with plenty of time in the evening for a delicious meal and a drink by the waterfront. More adventurous travellers can take a ‘flying coffin’ riverboat up the 'Amazon of Borneo', the Batang Rejang, on their way east to hike from longhouse to longhouse in the cool environs of the Kelabit Highlands, or to the spectacular bat caves and extraordinary rock formations of Gunung Mulu National Park. Everywhere you go, you’ll encounter the warmth, unforced friendliness and sense of humour that make the people of Malaysia’s most culturally diverse state such delightful hosts.