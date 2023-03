Housed in an airy, circular municipal complex built in 1960, this excellent museum explores the captivating history of Sarawak and Sibu. Panels, rich in evocative photographs, take a look at the various Chinese dialect groups and other ethnic groups, Sarawak’s communist insurgency (1965–90), Sibu’s Christian (including Methodist) traditions, and local opposition to Sarawak’s incorporation into Malaysia in 1963.

Don’t miss the photo of a 1940s street dentist – it’s painful just to look at.