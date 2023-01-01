Lau King Howe Memorial Museum

One glance at this rather bizarre medical museum’s exhibits and you’ll be glad saving your life never required the application of early-20th-century drills, saws and stainless-steel clamps. Another highlight is an exhibit on the evolution of local nurses’ uniforms that some visitors may find kinky. The museum is named after Lau King Howe, a pastor from Hokkien, China, who settled in Sibu in 1916 and helped fund hospitals and medical services in the area.